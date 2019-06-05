CMPD probationary officer charged with DWI, speeding placed on administrative leave

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A probationary police officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) was placed on administrative leave after he was charged with driving while impaired and speeding.
Jonathan Knapp, 23, was pulled over on I-485 in Pineville around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Pineville police say Knapp was pulled over for going 114 mph in a 70 mph zone. A roadside test was conducted and, police say, there was “a clear-cut and substantial violation of a driving while impaired offense.”
Knapp was recommended for termination, placed on unpaid leave and scheduled for a pre-termination hearing after the Pineville Police Department notified CMPD of the charges.
CMPD said Knapp was hired in late October and was still in his one-year probationary period.
No further information has been released and there is no word when Knapp’s hearing will take place.
