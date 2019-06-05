City of Rock Hill welcomes Carolina Panthers with pep rally, ceremonial signing of tax bill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The city of Rock Hill is hosting a pep rally welcoming the Carolina Panthers to the city.
Mayor John Gettys is inviting the community to show up at the Fountain Park Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Governor Henry McMaster will join government officials and Carolina Panthers representatives for a brief program, according to an event posted on Facebook. Sir Purr, Purrcussion drumline and Panthers TopCats will be in attendance.
The pep rally will follow the ceremonial signing of the Professional Sports Team Incentive Act of 2019- a requirement that was needed in order for the Carolina Panthers to relocate their headquarters and practice operations.
The event is free to the public and parking is available at the Elizabeth Lane Parking Deck.
