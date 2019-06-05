CATS to begin Carowinds service on June 10

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Beginning June 10, the Charlotte Area Transit System will begin summer service to Carowinds with Route 42.
CATS officials say this seasonal service will operate daily, every 40 minutes between 8:40 a.m. and 10:50 p.m., through October 27.
The Route 42 Carowinds is funded in partnership with the Mayor’s Youth Employment Program (MYEP).
“The goal of MYEP, through this partnership, is to invest in the community by providing up to 1,000 jobs for youth at Carowinds on an annual basis. CATS and MYEP have been working together to offer this service for more than a decade,” a CATS press release reads.
For more information on the Carowinds schedule, visit ridetransit.org.
