Burke Co. man accused of killing 18-year-old ex-girlfriend goes before judge as victim’s family watches

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Jeremy Baldridge went before a judge for a first appearance Wednesday on a charge of murder.
He’s accused of killing 18 year old Caitlyn Truax on Monday night.
Authorities say the two had an on-again, off-again relationship that boiled over into violence.
They believe Baldridge went to a home where Caitlyn was staying. She walked out of the home and they believe he shot her in the driveway.
“She didn’t deserve to be gunned down in cold blood,” said the victim’s father, Bryan Truax.
Truax was in the courtroom as Baldridge was brought in wearing handcuffs and wearing a jail inmate suit.
“It was all I could do to stay seated," said Truax.
The victim’s family says Baldridge had threatened Caitlyn many times. Her mom Heather says she warned her daughter to be careful.
“ I told her many times that someday he’s gonna kill her, and he did,” she said.
The judge on Wednesday read the charge of murder to Baldridge and told him the maximum possible penalty, if convicted, could be the death penalty.
Baldridge nodded his head to indicate he understood.
The victim’s family says the maximum penalty is what they want in this case for Baldridge.
“He doesn’t deserve to live,” said Heather.
Baldridge was approved for court appointed attorneys and a probable cause hearing was set for June 26th.
