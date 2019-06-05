Badly needed rain right around the corner, along with a possibly very wet weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Disruptive showers and storms continue to increase over the central sections of the country and they are heading our way with the first wave of rain with embedded thunderstorms showing up tomorrow.
A few storms Wednesday afternoon may even be strong to severe, especially in the mountains where thunderstorm complexes are expected to roll in from the West.
There may be a little bit of a lull in the storms as they become more isolated Thursday, before ramping up again for Friday and the weekend.
First Alert Days remain in effect for Saturday and Sunday with numerous rounds of wet weather likely, that may force you to cancel scheduled outdoor activities.
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
