Autopsy: Man found dead, ‘rolled in carpet’ in closet of Charlotte home was stabbed 29 times

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man found dead and rolled up in a carpet at a Charlotte home in late March died from “sharp force injuries of the neck and chest,” according to the autopsy released Wednesday.
The suspect, 21-year-old Andrew Houston, was arrested after a foot chase with officers on March 31. Houston was found “lying in a creek bed” nearby the Bon Rea Drive home where police were alerted to a domestic disturbance call around 4 a.m.
Police responded to the home that Sunday morning after Houston’s mother called police saying her son “had taken drugs and was hallucinating."
Houston’s mother told police she had found a body in her son’s room. The victim was later identified as 24-year-old Jonathan Holt Whitlow.
Court documents say police “located a human corpse rolled up in carpet, with duct tape wrapped around it,” in what was reported to be Houston’s room. The autopsy released Wednesday states Whitlow had at least 29 stab wounds.
Police reported they found needles in plain view in the room.
As police were investigating, Houston ran from the house, according to court documents, and more police were called to the scene. A police K9 tracked Houston to a creek bed nearby and bit him during the apprehension, according to information in the court documents.
A search warrant provided authorities with information that the needles found in the bedroom showed “evidence of illegal drug use inside the residence.” Responding officers also determined Houston appeared to be under the influence of drugs after being taken into custody.
CMPD is asking anyone who has information to call 704-432-TIPS (8477) and talk with a homicide detective. The public can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.