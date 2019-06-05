Alum raises awareness for students in need of caps and gowns for Harding University High School graduation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An alum of Harding University High School in Charlotte is raising awareness after learning multiple students from the school can’t afford their caps and gowns for graduation.
Alumni have posted a link from the graduation company showing the balance of the caps and gowns in hopes people help and donate.
A Facebook post from alum Tracie Rankin gives instructions on how to donate.
“Please go to southernrecognition.com/payment. Click on Payment, put in amount, product, click other. Just put your name as the student. You will have to create a password. They will monitor the site and let me know when we reach the amount,” the post read.
Without caps and gowns, students won’t be able to walk at graduation.
The high school’s graduation is Wednesday, June 12. Caps and gowns cost $55.
