Alabama mother dies days after birth of twins
Tiffani and Todd Bowens smile for a photo with their new twin boys and an older brother. Tiffani died 11 days after giving birth. (Source: GoFundMe/Bowen Family)
By Bryan Henry | June 5, 2019 at 1:39 PM EDT - Updated June 5 at 2:03 PM

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Todd Bowen tried to wake up his wife in the early morning hours on May 27 but soon realized she’d passed away. Tiffani Bowen had delivered twins by C-Section 11 days earlier.

Todd said his wife of more than two years had complained of her leg feeling swollen, but the doctor was not concerned and indicated the swelling would go down in a couple of weeks. She apparently died from a blood clot, according to her family.

Blue ribbons mark the occasion to celebrate the birth of the Bowens' twin boys. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

While the couple’s baby boys are healthy, they’ll never know their mother. Tiffani’s death has also left Todd in emotional shock. She’s the fourth close family member to die in less than two years.

Todd Bowen holds his new baby boys, but they'll never know their mother. Tiffani Bowen died days after their birth. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

He said they never had an argument and that she was fulfilling her role as a mommy. Now, Todd is left to care for the new babies and an older sibling by himself.

The twin boys are perfectly healthy, but family members say their mom died of an apparent blood clot 11 days after they were born. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

She’ll be buried next to an infant son who was delivered stillborn two years ago. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Todd with financial needs.

Tiffani Bowen's grave is covered with flowers. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Bowens’ story is similar to another out of Colorado in which new mom Sara Sisneros gave birth to twins on May 29. She passed away several hours later due to complications following her pregnancy.

