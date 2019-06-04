11-year-old boy drowns at Myrtle Beach hotel

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An 11-year-old boy drowned at the Beach Colony Resort in Myrtle Beach on Sunday, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell.
Dontell said the child was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The child’s name was not released, but Dontell said he was from Cincinnati, Ohio.
According to Dontell, Myrtle Beach police investigated the incident and no charges were filed in the case.
