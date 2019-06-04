Woman sexually assaulted, robbed at gunpoint in South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was sexually assaulted and robbed at gunpoint in Charlotte’s South End early Monday morning, according to a police report.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at a construction site on New Bern Road, just off of South Boulevard.
The woman, who’s in her early 30s, was taken to the hospital with bruises and scratches. The woman did not know her attacker, police say.
The person responsible faces rape, kidnapping and robbery charges.
The woman was robbed of a Samsung tablet, flashlight and keys, according to the police report.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call police.
