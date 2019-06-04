Welcome Chapin Donaldson. One of our newest #MollysKids living with leukemia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Keep getting a lot of great mini-updates to many of our #MollysKids, hope you guys have been following and enjoying. This morning it’s not an update to a longtime one of our amazing kids. It’s welcoming in a new girl altogether.
Please meet Chapin Donaldson.
Two-year-old Chapin was diagnosed in July of 2017 with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) - a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow. Many of the kids we follow here battle this. In what might be a little inspiration for Chapin’s family, many of the kids after long treatments (often three-plus years), have beaten it.
Chapin, who lives in Lincolnton, is on track to also have that long treatment plan. She’s starting chemotherapy at Charlotte’s St Jude at Novant Pediatric Hospital.
Her mom, Brianna, wrote with a specific request. It’s one I understand and respect and so often, you guys who follow along with these stories are really good in providing. Brianna is searching for a community.
“Chapin doesn't have any siblings,” Brianna says. “Yet, our support system is incredible. Chapin is incredibly loved by her parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and godparents, but we don’t know anyone else really who has lived this life.”
Brianna also says one of the main things that makes her daughter happy is having her family all together.
“Chapin loves being around us,” Brianna writes. "She loves having sleepovers and playing outside with her Mawmaw. That’s what makes her happiest."
Welcome, Chapin. It might seem like a long road ahead, but hopefully we can help your family meet up with other families to talk through much of this journey. If any of you reading this who might understand or have ideas on how to network Chapin’s mom with others – feel free to comment below. Brianna will be reading everything.
