WBTV is first again, finishes May #1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -
The top television station in the Charlotte market for the May 2019 Nielsen sweeps period is WBTV. As the station prepares to celebrate 70 years on the air as the first broadcaster in the Carolinas, WBTV’s ratings are also firmly in first place, winning sign-on to sign-off across all households whether measuring Monday-Friday or Monday-Sunday.
“There are a lot of positives for us to build upon,” said Vice President and General Manager Scott Dempsey. “We look forward to carrying this momentum into the remainder of the year, especially with new leadership in the News Department. I am confident the team will continue to earn the trust of our audience by delivering accurate and timely local content.”
After introducing new anchor lineups back in February, WBTV continues to strengthen its position as the station prepares for more change. First, WBTV News Director Kim Saxon takes over following the retirement of Dennis Milligan after a successful 18-year run. Next, CBS This Morning has adjusted its anchor lineup with Norah O’Donnell expected to make her debut on the CBS Evening News very soon. In September, the station will launch “QC @ 3,” a new hour of local programming to bring the total number of hours of content produced by WBTV to 52, the most in the Charlotte market.
The WBTV May ratings win was driven by impressive year-over-year growth in local news with the coveted advertiser demographic of Adults 25-54, especially women. Among the shows enjoying double-digit share growth versus last year were CBS This Morning, Morning Break, WBTV News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., as well as WBTV News on both Saturday and Sunday mornings.
WBTV also enjoyed significant growth with Adults 18-49, particularly from 4-6 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.
The first television broadcaster in the Carolinas will officially celebrate 70 years on the air at 12:00 p.m. on July 15, 2019. A committee at the station is planning a variety of projects and content surrounding the anniversary. Learn more at www.wbtv.com/since1949.
Source: Nielsen LPM data; May 2018 and May 2019 sweeps average
About WBTV
WBTV was the first television station to sign on in the Carolinas and is considered the “most trustworthy source of news and information” in the area according to research. WBTV First Alert Weather is the certified most accurate forecast for the market as measured by WeatheRate. Being “On Your Side” for viewers, clients and the community is the guiding principle of WBTV and helps drive its award-winning newscasts and quality local journalism. Visit www.wbtv.com to learn more.
