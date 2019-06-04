WBTV is first again, finishes May #1

After introducing new anchor lineups back in February, WBTV continues to strengthen its position as the station prepares for more change. First, WBTV News Director Kim Saxon takes over following the retirement of Dennis Milligan after a successful 18-year run. Next, CBS This Morning has adjusted its anchor lineup with Norah O’Donnell expected to make her debut on the CBS Evening News very soon. In September, the station will launch “QC @ 3,” a new hour of local programming to bring the total number of hours of content produced by WBTV to 52, the most in the Charlotte market.