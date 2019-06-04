Road closed as crews work to repair gas line in Huntersville neighborhood

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A road is closed as crews are working to repair a gas line cut in a Huntersville neighborhood Tuesday evening.
According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the incident is happening at The Oaks at McIllwaine and has caused the closure of McIllwaine Road between Beatties Ford Road and Journeys End Trail.
Officials say the gas line was cut and struck by a contractor installing utilities. The line break is below pavement and at the only entrance to a neighborhood, causing a delay in the area and preventing some residents from driving in to access their homes.
Residents wanting to access their homes in The Oaks at McIllwaine will have to walk in.
No further information was released.
