Road closed after basement fire at courthouse in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Part of a road is closed after a basement fire at the courthouse in Concord Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Concord Fire Department, Union Street will remain closed at the intersections of Means Avenue and Corban Avenue.
Officials say the courthouse was evacuated due to a fire in the basement.
Crews say the fire is under control and is under investigation at this time.
The public is advised to avoid the area of Union Street and Corban Avenue as the fire department is investigating an incident and the road is currently closed.
