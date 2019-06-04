Police: Pair runs past officers toting $1,400 worth of stolen clothing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man and woman are accused of stealing over $1,400 worth of clothing from a Kohl’s in Matthews Monday.
Police say they were called to a “larceny in progress” at the store on E. Independence Boulevard around 4:18 p.m. As police were meeting with a store officer, a man ran out of the store with a shopping cart full of stolen clothing, police say. A woman running with the man was carrying several pieces of clothing, police say.
The pair was caught after a brief foot chase and identified as 33-year-old Bryant Dixon and 24-year-old Jaiveonna Phifer.
Dixon and Phifer were each charged with felony larceny.
Police say the two had 59 pieces of clothing.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.