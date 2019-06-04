Police investigating armed robberies at two gas stations in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers responded to two armed robberies that happened at separate gas stations early Tuesday morning.
The first armed robbery happened in east Charlotte on Harris Station Boulevard just before 1 a.m. The caller said two people robbed the store at gunpoint and fled from the scene.
The second armed robbery happened on Nations Ford Road shortly after 2 a.m. The caller said the store was robbed at gunpoint and three people were involved.
Officials have not said if the two robberies were connected.
This is an ongoing investigation and no further information has been released.
