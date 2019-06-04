Person seriously injured during shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police found a man seriously injured early Tuesday morning in west Charlotte.
Officers responded to Queen City Drive in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon, but the victim told police the shooting happened on Forestbrook Drive.
The shooting victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic. The victim’s name has not been released.
Officials have not said what events led up to the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation and no further information has been released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.