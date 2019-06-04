One killed in tractor-trailer crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a tractor-trailer crash in York County Monday evening.
The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Interstate 77 southbound at mile marker 76. Officials say a Ford collided with a tractor-trailer, killing the passenger in the Ford.
The driver of the Ford was taken to Piedmont Medical Center with injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.
Officials say no charges have been filed, but the accident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.