One injured in crash involving school bus in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured in a crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) bus in southeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
The wreck happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Albemarle Road and Regal Oaks Drive, near E. W.T. Harris Boulevard. Medic confirmed one person was treated for minor injuries and transported to Carolinas Medical Center following the crash.
CMS said no students were on board at the time of crash.
The name of the person injured nor the nature of their injuries have been released.
Officials have not said what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.
