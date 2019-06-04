Officials looking for woman accused of stealing checks from business in Iredell Co.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are looking for a woman who is accused of breaking into a business and stealing checks in Iredell County.
According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Aimee Jeanette Blackwelder is wanted in this incident.
Officials say deputies responded to a call for breaking and entering at a business located in western Iredell County.
When the deputies arrived they learned the suspect had broken into the business, and had stolen several of the business’s checks.
Detectives interviewed the victim, along with witnesses and learned one of the stolen checks had been cashed at a Bank of America ATM in downtown Statesville.
Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for ATM video, along with bank records. It was discovered the check was deposited into a personal account.
After speaking with the account holder, detectives learned Blackwelder was responsible for falsifying the signature, and passing the stolen check.
Officials obtained warrants for Blackwelder for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and felony uttering a forged instrument.
Detectives also learned Blackwelder currently had outstanding warrants for probation violations.
Numerous attempts have been made to locate Blackwelder, and she is currently entered as a Wanted Person by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office
If you have any information on Blackwelder’s whereabouts, please contact the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3180 or the Iredell County Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.
