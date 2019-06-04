Officials looking for suspect in armed robbery of Charlotte business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives are looking for the person who robbed a Charlotte business at gunpoint on Saturday.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened at Alpha FR located at on Susan Drive.
Police say an armed suspect went into the business, pointed a firearm at the victim and took property belonging to the business before fleeing from the scene.
The suspect has a muscular build and is approximately 6’ tall. He was last seen wearing a Champion jacket and blue jeans.
Officials say early indications through the investigations has not linked this suspect to any other reported robberies.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the below photograph or has any other information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
