Mooresville police chief placed on administrative leave with pay

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mooresville’s town manager placed Police Chief Damon Williams on administrative leave with pay Monday, officials say.
Officials say state law prevents disclosure of a personnel matter, but confirm that this action was taken pending the final review of the internal personnel investigation involving the police department that is being conducted by an outside agency.
Town of Mooresville officials also say this action is solely a personnel matter and was not based on any allegation or suspicion of criminal activity.
Chief Williams joined the Mooresville Police Department in 2016 after serving four years as Chief of Police in Tarboro, NC.
No further information was released.
