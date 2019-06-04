Man tries to lure woman into car by posing as Uber driver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An afternoon of fun in uptown Charlotte could’ve ended in tragedy when a woman says a man posed as her Uber driver and tried to lure her into his car.
Right now, North Carolina lawmakers are debating legislation that would provide more protection for you when using ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft. This comes after University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson was killed in March after getting into what she thought was her Uber.
The North Carolina House Transportation Committee is debating legislation that would require Uber, Lyft and similar companies to display illuminated logo signs.
Mari Wallace says requested a Uber driver near Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and S Tryon Street in uptown. She posted about this whole situation on Twitter, CMPD officials saw it and now the department is in the know.
Sometimes things are not what they seem, so you have to pay close attention. Wallace just learned that lesson.
“Who knows what could’ve happened to me, there’s too many people getting harmed from this and I just didn’t want to take that chance,” she said.
She says she was in uptown with a friend having a good time when the two needed a ride. As they were talking about ordering an Uber, a stranger who overheard their conversation yelled something important.
“Hey, make sure you check the license plate first, because there’s crazy people out there. You need to be safe,” said Wallace, repeating what she was told.
The app told Wallace a driver in a Toyota Camry would be picking her up. When she walked up to a car that fit the description, she noticed the license plate did not match up to what was on the app.
“Number one: it wasn’t the same state. Two: they were completely different,” Wallace said.
She says the fake Uber driver was still persistent on having her get inside of his car even after she called him out for having the wrong plates.
“I was just like, ‘I’ll take the cancellation fee, just go ahead and go,’ and when that happened, he just got very frustrated and drove off and didn’t say anything,” she continued.
Wallace took a picture of the driver’s car and sent Uber a message about the ordeal. A representative told her the guy she encountered was not a part of their team.
“When I saw that I just started crying because I can’t actually imagine what would have happened if I did get into his car. I don’t think I would be standing here speaking with you today,” said Wallace.
Now, she’s working on filling a police report to have a paper trail just in case he does it again.
“He’s still out there you know," she added, “Who knows how many other people he’s doing this to.”
