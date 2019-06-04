Humidity creeping back up and this time it’s here to stay

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As of lunch time humidity levels were bone dry with dew point temps in the pleasant 40s, but they’ve been steadily creeping up all afternoon and will continue to rise Tuesday night, eventually back into the sticky 60s by Wednesday.
With the rise in humidity comes the return of thunderstorm chances. Most of the development Tuesday evening and night will hold to the south of the WBTV viewing area, however, it will work its way in come Wednesday.
A few storms Wednesday afternoon may even be strong to severe, especially in the mountains where thunderstorm complexes are expected to roll in from the West.
There may be a little bit of a lull in the storms as they become more isolated Thursday, before ramping up again for Friday and the weekend. First Alert Days remain in effect for Saturday and Sunday with numerous rounds of wet weather likely, that may force you to cancel scheduled outdoor activities.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.