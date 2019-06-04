Gerald McCoy introduced as the newest member of the Carolina Panthers

“Being a defensive lineman requires you to be like a Swiss Army knife,” said McCoy. "You have to be able to play nose, you got to play 3, you got to play 5, you got to be able to play everything. We have the pieces to be where ever. Move guys around and just find the best match up. And when you got a guy like Luke Kuechly and a guy like Shaq Thompson behind you, they’ll make you right. So, I’m excited about that. "