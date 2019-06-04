Forever Family: Foster Parents Recruitment

We have seen children go on to be adopted and continue to work toward overcoming past trauma, and in some cases fully healing. In the segment the director of Seven Homes, Ken laughs and says, “oh no, this is not easy” when he speaks about the journey he himself has been on as a foster/adoptive father. So that begs the question… Why do it? Why enter a process that you know will be challenging? Why enter something that you know will have difficulty when society encourages us to do “what is easy, what makes YOU happy.”