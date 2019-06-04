Deputies: Man admits to shooting, killing his ex-girlfriend

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged with murder after deputies say he admitted to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend.
Around 9:30 p.m. Burke County deputies responded to a shooting on McDuffy Road in Connelly Springs. Jeremy Shayne Baldridge, 22, met officials walking down McDuffy Road. A report says he was cooperative and compiled with deputies’ commands.
Baldridge told officials he shot his ex-girlfriend Caitlyn Alexis Truax, 18. Baldridge was taken into custody and a pistol was seized from the road.
The suspect was transported to the sheriff’s office and charged with murder. He is being held without bond and has his first court appearance Wednesday.
