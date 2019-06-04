Comfortable temperatures before rain chances increase later in the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More sunshine, low humidity and comfortable temperatures are in the forecast today with afternoon readings in the low to middle 80s. Patchy clouds and mild conditions tonight with most neighborhoods dropping back into the 60s. By Wednesday, the humidity level begins to increase and as such, so does our rain chance.
There may be a couple of spotty showers around even during the morning hours Wednesday, but the better chance for a few heavier thunderstorms will come during the afternoon/evening. Highs will again be in the middle 80s Wednesday.
The trend of higher humidity will eventually lend itself for a much-wetter pattern with much-needed showers and thunderstorms dominating the forecast for the late-week and weekend. Thursday and Friday will bring mid to upper 80s with low rain chances Thursday before increasing on Friday.
Rain chances peak over the weekend with at least a 70% chance both Saturday and Sunday, which have been declared First Alert Days. If you have outdoor activities on your calendar, you may want to have a back-up plan just in case your neighborhood gets hosed down.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
