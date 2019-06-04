Boat falls on 9-year-old girl near park on City Island

Boat falls on 9-year-old girl near park on City Island
Google Maps image of City Island
By ABC7 Staff | June 4, 2019 at 12:55 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 4:28 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - First responders rushed to an area near Ken Thompson Park on City Island Tuesday after a boat reportedly fell on to a 9-year-old girl.

County officials say a call came in shortly before noon about a boat falling on a little girl and first responders rushed to the scene. Crews say the accident happened on land and they called for a trauma alert, flying the little girl to All Children’s Hospital by BayFlite.

At this time, the extent of her injuries are unknown, as it was led to the accident.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.