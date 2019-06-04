Boat falls on 9-year-old girl near park on City Island

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - First responders rushed to an area near Ken Thompson Park on City Island Tuesday after a boat reportedly fell on to a 9-year-old girl.
County officials say a call came in shortly before noon about a boat falling on a little girl and first responders rushed to the scene. Crews say the accident happened on land and they called for a trauma alert, flying the little girl to All Children’s Hospital by BayFlite.
At this time, the extent of her injuries are unknown, as it was led to the accident.
