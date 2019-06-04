Amber Alert issued for baby taken by father

SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for a missing baby in Memphis.
Rose Graham, 11 months old, was last seen with her father Roscoe Graham in the 7500 block of Lowrance Road.
Rose Graham was last seen wearing a navy blue onesie. The child’s father was last seen wearing a blue and white ball cap, white shirt, blue jeans, and red shoes.
Shelby county deputies say Roscoe Graham is armed with a handgun. TBI reports that he may be suicidal. If you see them, you are urged to call 911.
