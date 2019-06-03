Utility work planned on Kannapolis Highway Tuesday night

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Concord: City of Concord Water Resources crews will close the southbound lane of Kannapolis Highway near the intersection with Winecoff School Road for a water main repair in the area the evening of Tuesday, June 4.
The work location is on the segment of Kannapolis Highway (US 29A) between Winecoff School Road and Stewart Street NW. In order to facilitate the work, the southbound lane will close beginning at 7:00 p.m. and reopen when work is complete, but no later than 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5.
Southbound traffic will be detoured to Winecoff School Road, Tremont Avenue NW, and Stewart Street NW back to Kannapolis Highway. The northbound lane of Kannapolis Highway and the northbound movements through the Winecoff School Road intersection will remain open as normal.
Motorists should follow posted detour routes and exercise caution in the area. For more information, please contact Water Resources at 704-920-5300.
