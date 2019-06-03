UNCC shooting victim to talk about recovery and help from the sports world

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Bruce Henderson//The Charlotte Observer) - Drew Pescaro, one of the UNC Charlotte students shot in a campus classroom in late April, will talk about his recovery Tuesday morning on ESPN2, he tweeted Monday.
“I will be talking about my recovery and all of the people in the sports world who have helped me through this process live via FaceTime on ESPN2 at 9:40am,” according to the tweet.
Students Reed Parlier, 19, of Midland, and Riley Howell, 21, of Waynesville, died when a gunman opened fire in their classroom in the Kennedy building on April 30. The suspect, former student Trystan Andrew Terrell, 22, remains jailed on murder and other charges.
Two other injured students, Rami Al-Ramadhan, of Saihat, Saudia Arabia, and Sean DeHart, of Apex, both 20, were previously released from the hospital, The Observer reported last week. Emily Houpt, 23, of Charlotte, the only graduating senior who was injured, received her diploma first during May 11 commencement exercises.
Pescaro, a sportswriter at UNCC’s student newspaper, has been boosted by athletes since the shooting.
Carolina Panthers receiver D.J. Moore visited him in the hospital, and so did former Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart. Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, now a minor league baseball player, FaceTimed with Pescaro.
Pescaro was discharged from Carolinas Medical Center in late May but rehospitalized in Durham to fight infection, he has previously tweeted. He had posted video of his first steps in the hospital on May 13.
ESPN’s online programming schedule shows SportsCenter on ESPN2 at 9 a.m. Tuesday.