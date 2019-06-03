Two killed in multi-vehicle accident on Highway 29 near Rowan County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that two drivers are dead following an accident near the Rowan County and Davidson County border.
The vehicles wrecked on the Highway 29 bridge and officials were on the scene soon after on Monday afternoon as crews worked to clear the roadway.
Highway Patrol has confirmed that a child was in one of the vehicles but that they were in a restraint seat and are okay.
No further information has been released at this time.
