Trial for teen accused of murdering 21-year-old baseball player begins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The trial for the teen accused of shooting and killing a 21-year-old during an attempted robbery in Charlotte in 2017 began Monday.
Jahzion Wilson is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Zachary Finch in June of 2017. Police say Finch was going to try and buy a cell phone after contacting the suspects on an app called ‘Let Go.’ Police say Finch was robbed and then shot and killed.
It has been nearly two years since that shooting, and Monday the trial for Wilson began.
“It just keeps nagging at us. It is like putting salt in the wound,” said Tara Finch, Zachary’s mother. “It is like we are losing him all over again by reliving it.”
The co-defendant, Demonte McCain, pleaded guilty in 2018 to robbery charges. In return, he may have to testify against Jahzion Wilson this week.
The Finch family will have to sit through details of the trial and hear about what led to their son’s death.
“It is awful. It is disgusting. I am not a hateful person but I feel disgust and hatred and I am so angry,” said Finch. “My son, he deserves us to fight every minute. He would do it for us.”
On Monday, the defense made several pre-trial motions to suppress evidence and statements made by Wilson.
Jury selection is slated to begin Tuesday morning.
