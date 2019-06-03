Suspect arrested following armed robbery at Villa Heights gas station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been taken into custody after an overnight armed robbery at an Exxon off of The Plaza.
Tyre James Davis, 19, was taken into custody just hours after demanding money from employees at the gas station near the Villa Heights neighborhood and then fleeing the scene in a waiting vehicle.
Davis has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He has previously been charged with breaking and entering on multiple occasions within the past year.
No further information has been released at this time.
