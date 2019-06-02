Still looking for rain? Your day is coming!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After another fine June day, we’ll continue the warm and dry pattern into the first half of the upcoming week. But for those of you looking for rain, your day is coming and possibly in a big way.
Starting Wednesday, a cold front will arrive and then stall across the Carolinas all the way through the weekend. That means each and every day through at least Sunday stands a good chance of seeing rainfall and if anything, the chances increase next weekend. Start thinking about those outdoor plans for next weekend now and have a backup plan.
High temperatures will remain squarely in the 80s this upcoming week, so we’re not expecting a return of the scorching heat anytime soon!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
