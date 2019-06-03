South Carolina Highway Patrolman, suspect shot after pursuit in Rock Hill

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting which occurred Sunday evening near Rock Hill.
Initial reports indicate that the trooper was shot off of India Hook Road after pursuing a suspect for currently undetermined reasons. During the incident, the suspect also sustained a gunshot wound.
Early reports are that the Trooper is in good condition and that the suspect is listed in stable condition.
No further information has been released at this time.
