Sergeant raises $12K for family of fallen Officer Jordan Sheldon

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A sergeant in Lincoln County raised $12,000 and presented a check to the mother and brother of fallen Mooresville Police Officer Jordan Sheldon Monday afternoon.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Jay Little set up a GoFundMe page to raise $500 for fallen Mooresville Police Officer Jordan Sheldon.
That page ran for two weeks, continued to grow and after 361 donations from people across the United States the total reached $12,865.
Sgt. Little presented Sheldon’s mother, Susan Ledford, and brother, Carson Ledford, with the check at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday to help with expenses and ease the burden of their loss.
“I did this with the intention of helping during their most difficult time and allowing Officer Sheldon’s family to do something in his memory. If there was something he wanted to do, I hope that this allows them to do it for him as a family,” Sgt. Little said.
K9 Officer Jordan Sheldon, 32, was shot during a traffic stop on May 4, 2019 on West Plaza Drive in Mooresville, NC. He was transported to the hospital but died from his injuries.
He served as an officer with the Mooresville Police Department for six years.
