Reasonable temperatures expected for the week as showers dominate most of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re starting off this work week in a real nice fashion, with plenty of sunshine, cooler temperatures and low humidity. Afternoon readings will rebound to the middle 80s today, just a tiny bit above average for early June and much more reasonable as compared to last week. After a pleasant evening, temperatures will drop back into the 50s for most WBTV neighborhoods – cooler 40s in the mountains – by daybreak Tuesday, the coolest night in a very long time.
More sunshine, low humidity and comfortable temperatures Tuesday in the lower 80s.
By Wednesday, temperatures start to increase, and the humidity level will follow suit. That trend will eventually lend itself for a much-wetter pattern with much-needed showers and thunderstorms dominate the forecast for the late-week and weekend.
Hope you have a great week!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
