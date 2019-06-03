Reasonable temperatures expected for the week as showers dominate most of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re starting off this work week in a real nice fashion, with plenty of sunshine, cooler temperatures and low humidity. Afternoon readings will rebound to the middle 80s today, just a tiny bit above average for early June and much more reasonable as compared to last week. After a pleasant evening, temperatures will drop back into the 50s for most WBTV neighborhoods – cooler 40s in the mountains – by daybreak Tuesday, the coolest night in a very long time.