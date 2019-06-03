Ranson IB Middle School students off to Africa for a special assignment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ten students from Charlotte Mecklenburg School’s (CMS) Ranson IB Middle School are going on an assignment of a lifetime. They will be traveling to Portugal and Ghana and will retrace the path of African slaves. The students are making the journey 400 years after the first African slaves came to America in 1619.
"Ghana has dubbed it the year of return," Ranson IB Middle School Teacher Justin Clark said. "They are welcoming back everybody."
Clark says one of the goals of the trip is to encourage students to be world travelers. Last year students traveled to Puerto Rico to help with Hurricane Maria cleanup. Teachers say that experience was memorable and caused to students to become more vocal and develop leadership skills. They believe exposure can make the difference. Clark explains how the next trip was decided.
“Black Panther had just came out,” Clark said. “And the committee kind of looked at each other - we said let’s go to Wakanda - from there we researched different countries in Africa and we ended up in Ghana.”
Before the trip, students learned about the culture so they could be prepared for what to expect. For some this will be their first time out of the state of North Carolina and on a plane. Students remember the reaction of their parents when they told them about the trip.
"They were really excited," Ranson IB Middle Student Tiera Patterson said. "My dad was skeptical because he was like - it's all the way on the other side. He said it would be great for you to learn new things about a different country other than the United States."
Patterson says preparing for the trip made her more focused and love learning a little bit more.
"It taught me how to be like responsible," Patterson said. "And do a lot of stuff that I've never done before."
Students believe when tracing the steps of slaves it will be humbling. Rising 9th grader Micah Eddings says he will be more appreciative for what he has and never forget what has happened in history.
"I am actually going to be nervous though," Ranson IB Middle School student Micah Eddings said. "Because we are going to go to some of the prisons that they were in. It's going to be kind of sad to see kind of conditions they were in and stuff like that. Some of them had diseases and stuff like that and died in the chambers which was sad. It's going to be an emotional experience to see exactly what they went through."
The trip cost about $20,000. The 10 students chipped in $500 per student and the school raised the rest of the $15,000. Students are leaving June 9th. They will ride a bus to New York to help cut down on expenses. Teachers hope this trip will be memorable and will allow students to see how Ghana has evolved and put to rest myths students may have had about Africa.
"The stereotypes I hate about Africa is everyone living in a hut or chasing lions and things like that," Clark said. "We want them to see the skyline. We want them to see commerce. We want them to see the business center."
Students and teachers will be gone for ten days. Ranson IB Middle School is the first CMS middle school to travel to Africa for an educational trip.
