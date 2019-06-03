Store clerk shot, killed during robbery at west Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A store clerk has been shot and killed in west Charlotte early Monday morning.
The shooting happened during a robbery at a Shell gas station on Freedom Drive near Alleghany Street around 3:20 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died from his injuries.
An officer said on the scene that it was not clear if surveillance video is available.
The victim has not been identified and officials have not said if a suspect has been taken into custody.
Officials are asking for the community’s help in the investigation. and searching for witnesses to the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation and no further information has been released.
