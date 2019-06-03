Multiple rides stopped at Carowinds due to brief power interruption

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say multiple rides were stopped at Carowinds due to a brief power interruption Monday.
According to Carowinds officials, the power interruption was caused by a construction issue shortly after noon.
As a result, officials say several rides were stopped and riders were safely escorted off the rides.
Officials say most rides scheduled to operate Monday were back up very quickly.
Power to Fury325 and Hurler was directly affected and they remained closed while Duke Energy made necessary repairs. Carowinds officials say they are now running safety checks and will get those rides back up as soon as we can safely do so.
“As always, the safety of our guests and associates is our highest priority,” a statement from Carowinds read.
