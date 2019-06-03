Man out on bond from SC for attempted murder now faces charges in Rowan County.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A South Carolina man, out on bond for attempted murder charge, was charged with a long list of new offenses after a chase with police in Granite Quarry.
On Friday, officers with Granite Quarry-Faith Joint Police arrested James Ellerbre King, 22, following an incident that happened on May 26.
According to arrest warrants, King was approached on South Main Street while driving a stolen 2002 Ford F-350 pickup at least 15 mph over the speed limit and driving erratically.
Once stopped, King allegedly gave false information to police, producing and id for a relative whose name was originally listed in arrest warrants as Kendall Walker King.
King took off on foot, but was caught a short time later. When the vehicle was searched, police discovered methamphetamine and hypodermic needles.
Police took James King to the hospital to be treated for injuries. King would then elude arrest by leaving the hospital without notifying medical personnel.
James King’s Rowan County charges include possession of a stolen vehicle, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting police, and flee to elude arrest. He is held under a combined $76,000 secured bond for the Rowan County chsrges.
There is also an additional bond of $150,000 for King on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.
