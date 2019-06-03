Man and dog on a mission to provide service dogs for others

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man and his dog are traveling from coast to coast to raise money to provide service dogs for those who can’t afford one.
Ron Storms is bicycling his 85-pound black lab, Onyx, and the two are on a mission: “Onyx’s Great Adventure.”
Storms says his goal is to raise at least $30,000, which is the cost of one service dog. So far, Storms and Onyx have raised just over $8,000 for Canine Partners for Life.
Storms has already pedaled through three states and is currently in Nebraska.
“Ron raised dogs all his life and has always has a special place in his heart for those with special needs,” the Onyx’s Great Adventure website says. “Ron grew up with a close relationship with his mentally handicapped aunt who suffered from seizures and always felt compassionate about those with special needs. Now he is on this journey to help others.”
