Knights Split Twin Bill In Toledo

The Knights return home to begin a eight-game homestand with the first of three games against the Gwinnett Stripers on Monday night. Colton Turner (3-2, 5.11) is set to toe the rubber for the Knights. Pre-game radio coverage of the 7:04 p.m. game is set for 6:50 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad and long-time Knights radio broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.