Knights Split Twin Bill In Toledo

(TOLEDO, OH) – In a pair of low-scoring affairs, the Charlotte Knights and Toledo Mud Hens earned a split of a doubleheader, with Charlotte taking the first game 2-1 before falling in the second game 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Field.
The Knights began the scoring in the first game on Paulo Orlando’s double to left in the third inning that scored Ryan Goins. The lead doubled to 2-0 in the fifth as Adam Engel came in to score on Daniel Palka’s sacrifice fly.
That would be enough support for the Charlotte pitching staff. Starter Jordan Guerrero worked into trouble in the second as Toledo loaded the bases, but the lefty struck out Jacob Robson to strand the runners and end the inning.
Guerrero went 3.0 scoreless innings with two hits against, four walks and two strikeouts. Tanner Banks (W, 1-0) entered in relief and gave up a run, but struck out two over 2.0 innings to hold the lead and earn his first win at the Triple-A level. Matt Foster finished a 2-1 win with 2.0 scoreless innings for his first Triple-A saves with two strikeouts.
In the second game, the Mud Hens struck first with a pair of runs in the first inning against Charlotte starter Ross Detwiler (L, 1-2).
Charlotte cut into the Toledo lead in the fourth on Orlando’s solo home run, his sixth with the Knights, to trim the Mud Hens’ lead to 2-1. But that would be all the Knights’ could register against Toledo starter Tim Adleman.
For the Knights, Detwiler was saddled with the loss but threw the team’s first complete game of the season, giving up three earned runs on eight hits with two walks and five strikeouts over 6.0 innings.
For Toledo, Adleman also threw a complete game, giving up just two hits to earn the win in the final meeting of the season between the Knights and Mud Hens.
Depite the loss in the second game, the Knights won the season series with the Mud Hens four game to two and end their six-game road trip with three wins and three losses.
The Knights return home to begin a eight-game homestand with the first of three games against the Gwinnett Stripers on Monday night. Colton Turner (3-2, 5.11) is set to toe the rubber for the Knights. Pre-game radio coverage of the 7:04 p.m. game is set for 6:50 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad and long-time Knights radio broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.
