Jurco’s Winner Seals Game 2 For Charlotte

The Checkers reversed their fortune in Game 2, however, as Tomas Jurco hammered a one-time feed from Martin Necas and squeaked the puck through Oscar Dansk in the final two minutes of the second to push the home side back on top heading into the final frame. Charlotte continued to buzz in the third and locked down their lead, holding the Wolves to just four shots in the period and tacking on an empty-net dagger to secure the win, but not before some fireworks. With under a second remaining on the clock tempers flared, resulting in 59 penalty minutes – including 27 to Chicago’s Curtis McKenzie alone.