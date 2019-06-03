Enjoy the break in the humidity, it won’t last long

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We've enjoyed a nice break in the humidity today with more seasonable temps in the mid 80s for afternoon highs. With the dry air in place lows will fall to the mid-upper 50s tonight, and 40s in the mountains, making for the coolest night in roughly two weeks.
Tuesday is another pleasant day overall with similar conditions, but enjoy it, because you know it won't last.
Humidity starts to creep back in mid-week with scattered storms returning, coming to a peak late week and over the upcoming weekend. This means we may have several rounds of wet weather to dodge both Saturday and Sunday.
Have a great evening,
Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
