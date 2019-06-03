Driver killed after car struck, overturned in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed during a car crash in west Charlotte late Sunday night.
Officers say when they arrived on the scene near West Boulevard and Airport Drive they found a man partially ejected from a red 2002 Nissan Xterra. A black 2012 Ford Fusion was also involved in the crash.
The diver of the Nissan, Juan Francisco Montalvo, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Ford Fusion was not injured during the crash.
Police say a preliminary investigation revealed the Nissan failed to stop for a stop sign on Airport Drive and was struck in the driver side door by the Ford Fusion. After being struck, the Nissan overturned onto its passenger side while ejecting the victim.
Officials say they do not believe speed and alcohol are contributing factors for the driver of the Ford. Montalvo was not wearing a seat belt during the crash and police say he is suspected of being impaired by alcohol at the time of the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 704-432-2169 ext 4.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.