CMS programs offering meals to local young people throughout the summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While schools may be starting to let out for the summer months, CMS plans to continue providing breakfast and lunch to hungry students at locations around the county.
The Summer Food Service Program includes over 50 different schools across the community where meals will be served twice daily to young people ages 1-18.
In addition to the Food Service Program, the school district will also be offering the CMS Lunch Express, a mobile service offering meals at different locations around Charlotte between June and August.
These programs aim to offer young people meals each weekday in convenient and easily accessible locations across the city.
All of the meals provided at these sites will meet federal nutrition standards that offer the children a healthy source of nourishment while away from school during break.
Anyone with questions about finding a site is asked to check the links above or to call School Nutrition Services at 980.343.6041.
