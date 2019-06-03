CMS: Loaded gun found on Independence High School campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMS confirmed Monday afternoon that a firearm with ammunition was found on school grounds at Independence High School.
An official with CMS stated that no students or staff were hurt in the incident.
The firearm was found in a wooded area of school property, not inside of any buildings or classrooms, CMS says.
Parents and guardians of the school’s students were notified of the incident at 1 p.m. and classes continued uninterrupted as police continue to investigate the incident.
No further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.